Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Mawar

Spc. John Tun of Binadu Company, 1-294th Infantry Regiment, Guam National Guard, operates a traffic control point in Barrigada May 31, 2023, as part of the disaster response to Typhoon Mawar. The Category 4 storm, which packed 150 mph winds, knocked out power, water, and other critical services to the approximately 160,000 U.S. Citizens of Guam.

