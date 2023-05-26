Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Mawar

Spc. John Tun of Binadu Company, 1-294th Infantry Regiment, Guam National Guard, operates a traffic control point in Barrigada May 31, 2023, as part of the disaster response to Typhoon Mawar. The Category 4 storm, which packed 150 mph winds, knocked out power, water, and other critical services to the approximately 160,000 U.S. Citizens of Guam.
