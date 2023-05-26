Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Mawar

Guam National Guard volunteers for Territorial Active Duty in-process at the Barrigada Readiness Complex May 29, 2023, following the passage of Typhoon Mawar. The volunteers will assist the community with traffic control, route clearance, debris removal and more, after extensive damage from winds of up to 150 mph was unleashed on the U.S. Territory.

Date Taken: 05.28.2023 Location: GU