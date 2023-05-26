Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Mawar

Airmen of the 154th Combat Comm. Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, assist members of the Guam National Guard with emergency communications equipment following Typhoon Mawar in Barrigada May 28, 2023. The Category 4 storm brought torrential rains and winds of up to 150 mph, temporarily degrading internet and cellphone service on the island.

