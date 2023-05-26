Airmen of the 154th Combat Comm. Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, assist members of the Guam National Guard with emergency communications equipment following Typhoon Mawar in Barrigada May 28, 2023. The Category 4 storm brought torrential rains and winds of up to 150 mph, temporarily degrading internet and cellphone service on the island.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 03:04
|Photo ID:
|7831661
|VIRIN:
|230528-Z-RJ317-1003
|Resolution:
|3577x2385
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Mawar [Image 13 of 13], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
