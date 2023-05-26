Spc. Jesse Bamba of the 1224th Engineer Support Company, Guam National Guard, rolls up his sleeves in preparation for a route clearance mission in Guam after Typhoon Mawar on May 26, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 03:03
|Photo ID:
|7831651
|VIRIN:
|230526-Z-RJ317-1051
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Mawar [Image 13 of 13], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS
