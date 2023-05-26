Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Mawar

Spc. Jesse Bamba of the 1224th Engineer Support Company, Guam National Guard, rolls up his sleeves in preparation for a route clearance mission in Guam after Typhoon Mawar on May 26, 2023.

