    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Mawar

    Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    A Guam National Guard High Mobility Engineer Excavator (HMEE), operated by Spc. George Borja of the 1224th Engineer Support Company, removes debris after Typhoon Mawar in Guam June 2, 2023.

    Guam
    disaster response
    National Guard
    Typhoon Mawar

