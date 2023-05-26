Scrap tin and steel from a nearby warehouse block a road in Dededo, Guam, hours after Typhoon Mawar struck the island with 150 mph winds on May 25, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 03:03
|Photo ID:
|7831650
|VIRIN:
|230525-Z-RJ317-1111
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Mawar [Image 13 of 13], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
