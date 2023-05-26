Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Mawar

A battered home in the village of Yigo, Guam, lies in ruin after Typhoon Mawar lashed the U.S. Territory on May 25, 2023. Yigo suffered a direct hit from the southern eye wall of the Category 4 storm, which brought 140 mph sustained winds to the mostly rural village.

