Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Mawar

A shipping container rests atop a canted vehicle on Guam May 25, 2023, hours after Typhoon Mawar lashed the island with sustained winds of 150 mph. Pres. Biden declared a state of emergency for the U.S. Territory on May 22, and ordered Federal assistance to supplement territory and local response effort.

