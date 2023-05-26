Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Mawar

A shipping container rests atop a canted vehicle on Guam May 25, 2023, hours after Typhoon Mawar lashed the island with sustained winds of 150 mph. Pres. Biden declared a state of emergency for the U.S. Territory on May 22, and ordered Federal assistance to supplement territory and local response effort.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 03:03
|Photo ID:
|7831647
|VIRIN:
|230525-Z-RJ317-1009
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
