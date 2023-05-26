Guam Guard responds to Typhoon Mawar

Colton Williander, 4, of Yigo, Guam, helps clear debris from his family compound following Typhoon Mawar’s landfall on May 25, 2023. Willander’s home lost its roof, doors, and several windows in the Category 4 storm, Guam’s most devastating in over 20 years.

