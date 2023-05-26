Romanian Air Force members tow an IAR-330 Puma to its parking location during Astral Knight 2023 in Zadar, Croatia, May 25, 2023. Astral Knight is U.S. European Command’s capstone Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide coalition and Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) throughout the Balkans, specifically on personnel recovery coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

