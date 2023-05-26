A Croatian Air Force helicopter mechanic performs pre-flight checks on a OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter during exercise Astral Knight 2023 at Zadar, Croatia, May 25, 2023. This iteration of Astral Knight focused on the development of theater-wide coalition and Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

