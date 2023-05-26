Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Astral Knight 2023 [Image 10 of 14]

    Astral Knight 2023

    CROATIA

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    A Croatian Air Force helicopter mechanic performs pre-flight checks on a OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter during exercise Astral Knight 2023 in Zadar, Croatia, May 25, 2023. Croatian Armed Forces partnered with U.S., Romanian, Albanian, Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian Armed Forces during the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 06:35
    Photo ID: 7824357
    VIRIN: 230524-F-IH072-1063
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.95 MB
    Location: HR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Astral Knight
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint
    Rescue
    allies
    Air Force
    training
    Astral Knight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT