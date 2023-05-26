U.S. Air Force members prepare to launch an HC-130 Combat King II for a mission during exercise Astral Knight 2023 in Zadar, Croatia, May 25, 2023. During the USAFE-AFRICOM-led AK23, an Integrated Air and Missile Defense exercise, participating nations conducted land and water combat search and rescue (CSAR) missions, assessing their interaction techniques, and learning from one other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 06:35 Photo ID: 7824358 VIRIN: 230524-F-IH072-1109 Resolution: 4200x3000 Size: 3.45 MB Location: HR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Astral Knight 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.