Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Astral Knight 2023 [Image 13 of 14]

    Astral Knight 2023

    CROATIA

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130 Combat King II takes off from a flightline during exercise Astral Knight 2023 in Zadar, Croatia, May 25, 2023. Various assets were used to accomplish joint missions like the U.S. Air Force HC-130 Hercules and HH-60G Pave Hawks, Croatian and Albanian Navy vessels and Croatian and Romanian helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 06:35
    Photo ID: 7824360
    VIRIN: 230524-F-IH072-1148
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: HR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Astral Knight
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023
    Astral Knight 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint
    Rescue
    allies
    Air Force
    training
    Astral Knight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT