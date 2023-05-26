U.S. Air Force and Croatian Air force aircraft sit on a flightline during exercise Astral Knight 2023 in Zadar, Croatia, May 25, 2023. Exercises like Astral Knight support NATO Allies and Partner Nation’s operational readiness across air, land, sea, cyber, and space domains which is paramount to partnerships, crisis response and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

Date Taken: 05.25.2023