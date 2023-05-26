A Croatian Air Force helicopter mechanic performs pre-flight checks on a OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter during exercise Astral Knight 2023 in Zadar, Croatia, May 25, 2023. Croatian Armed Forces partnered with U.S., Romanian, Albanian, Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian Armed Forces during the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

