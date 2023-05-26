Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Astral Knight 2023 [Image 8 of 14]

    Astral Knight 2023

    CROATIA

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    A Croatian Air Force helicopter mechanic performs pre-flight checks on a OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter during exercise Astral Knight 2023 at Zadar, Croatia, May 25, 2023. This iteration of Astral Knight focused on the development of theater-wide coalition and Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 06:35
    Photo ID: 7824355
    VIRIN: 230524-F-IH072-1059
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: HR
    This work, Astral Knight 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint
    Rescue
    allies
    Air Force
    training
    Astral Knight

