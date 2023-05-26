A U.S. Air Force HC-130 Combat King II takes off from a flightline during exercise Astral Knight 2023 in Zadar, Croatia, May 25, 2023. Various assets were used to accomplish joint missions like the U.S. Air Force HC-130 Hercules and HH-60G Pave Hawks, Croatian and Albanian Navy vessels and Croatian and Romanian helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 06:35
|Photo ID:
|7824356
|VIRIN:
|230524-F-IH072-1147
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|HR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Astral Knight 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
