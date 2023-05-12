United States Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Sean Sarich, an innovation laboratory specialist assigned to the Marine Innovation Unit, works on a computer inside Nett Hall during Cyber Yankee, a cyber training exercise hosted by the National Guard, at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 17, 2023. Sarich and the other Marines of the Red Team are tasked with trying to overcome the Blue Team’s defenses and gain access to their secure network. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 19:48 Photo ID: 7807522 VIRIN: 230517-Z-QC464-1036 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 24.74 MB Location: NIANTIC, CT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Yankee 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.