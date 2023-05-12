A cyber duty identifier patch is worn by U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Gordon Smith, a cyberspace operations officer assigned to the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Maine Air National Guard, inside the Regional Training Institute at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 17, 2023. Duty identifier patches, also known as duty identifier tabs, are developed by the Institute of Heraldry and are used to easily differentiate the special skill sets of U.S. Air Force airmen. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 19:48 Photo ID: 7807503 VIRIN: 230517-Z-QC464-1003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 32.52 MB Location: NIANTIC, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Yankee 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.