A U.S. Coast Guard ball cap rests on top of a table inside the Regional Training Institute at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 17, 2023. The cap is embroidered with 1790 CPT on the front, to denote the wearer as being a member of the 1790 Cyber Protection Team, a Coast Guard cyber unit which provides cybersecurity capabilities to the Marine Transportation System and is currently participating in Cyber Yankee. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 19:48 Photo ID: 7807505 VIRIN: 230517-Z-QC464-1012 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 27.3 MB Location: NIANTIC, CT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Yankee 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.