    Cyber Yankee 2023 [Image 5 of 14]

    Cyber Yankee 2023

    NIANTIC, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Coast Guard ball cap rests on top of a table inside the Regional Training Institute at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 17, 2023. The cap is embroidered with 1790 CPT on the front, to denote the wearer as being a member of the 1790 Cyber Protection Team, a Coast Guard cyber unit which provides cybersecurity capabilities to the Marine Transportation System and is currently participating in Cyber Yankee. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 19:48
    Photo ID: 7807505
    VIRIN: 230517-Z-QC464-1012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 27.3 MB
    Location: NIANTIC, CT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Yankee 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard

