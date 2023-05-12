U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lewis Jump, a cyber defense operations airman assigned to the 103rd Airlift Wing, Connecticut Air National Guard, works on a practical lab as part of Cyber Yankee, inside the Regional Training Institute at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 17, 2023. Cyber Yankee is a cyber training exercise hosted by the National Guard that brings cyber analysts from all branches of the Department of Defense together to train on their mission essential skills utilizing a virtual environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 19:48
|Photo ID:
|7807506
|VIRIN:
|230517-Z-QC464-1016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|24.42 MB
|Location:
|NIANTIC, CT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber Yankee 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
