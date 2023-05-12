U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryan Bondoc, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Blaine Levine, right, cyber defense operations airmen assigned to the 439th Airlift Wing, U.S. Air Force Reserve Command, work together on a practical lab as part of Cyber Yankee, inside the Regional Training Institute at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 17, 2023. Cyber Yankee is a cyber training exercise hosted by the National Guard that brings cyber analysts from all branches of the Department of Defense together to train on their mission essential skills utilizing a virtual environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

This work, Cyber Yankee 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.