Cyber Yankee 2023

Department of Defense cyber analysts work together as a team during Cyber Yankee, a cyber training exercise hosted by the National Guard, inside the Regional Training Institute at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 17, 2023. For the exercise, cyber analysts from multiple services of the DoD joined forces to hone their skills safeguarding critical infrastructure from simulated cyber attacks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

