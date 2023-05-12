Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Yankee 2023 [Image 12 of 14]

    Cyber Yankee 2023

    NIANTIC, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    United States Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kelan Bollettblewitt, 6th Communication Battalion, left, United States Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jacob Pierce, 6th Communication Battalion, center, and United States Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ian McConnell, 8th Communication Battalion, right, huddle together around a computer inside Nett Hall during Cyber Yankee at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 17, 2023. This is the first time participating in Cyber Yankee, and first annual training period, for Bollettblewitt and Pierce; McConnell, on the other hand, has now attended three Cyber Yankee exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 19:48
    Location: NIANTIC, CT, US 
    This work, Cyber Yankee 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard

