United States Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kelan Bollettblewitt, 6th Communication Battalion, left, United States Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jacob Pierce, 6th Communication Battalion, center, and United States Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ian McConnell, 8th Communication Battalion, right, huddle together around a computer inside Nett Hall during Cyber Yankee at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 17, 2023. This is the first time participating in Cyber Yankee, and first annual training period, for Bollettblewitt and Pierce; McConnell, on the other hand, has now attended three Cyber Yankee exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 19:48 Photo ID: 7807521 VIRIN: 230517-Z-QC464-1035 Resolution: 6250x4167 Size: 20.21 MB Location: NIANTIC, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Yankee 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.