    Cyber Yankee 2023 [Image 11 of 14]

    Cyber Yankee 2023

    NIANTIC, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    United States Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael Torres, assigned to the 6th Communications Battalion, utilizes a computer inside Nett Hall during Cyber Yankee at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 17, 2023. For the exercise, Torres is part of the Red Team, which is the opposing force responsible for all simulated network intrusions and disruptions during the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 19:48
    Photo ID: 7807520
    VIRIN: 230517-Z-QC464-1031
    Resolution: 6076x4051
    Size: 19.85 MB
    Location: NIANTIC, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Yankee 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard

