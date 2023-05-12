An American flag patch is worn by a U.S. Army soldier participating in Cyber Yankee, a cyber training exercise hosted by the National Guard, inside the Regional Training Institute at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 17, 2023. The American flag is worn by all United States Army soldiers as either a full-color or subdued patch, depending on their environment and mission. This tradition dates back to World War II, where U.S. soldiers often sewed flag patches onto their uniforms or wore flag brassards to aid in identification of friendly forces during invasions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 19:48 Photo ID: 7807516 VIRIN: 230517-Z-QC464-1024 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 21.66 MB Location: NIANTIC, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Yankee 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.