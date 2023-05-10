8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment

From left, Staff Sgt. Nathan Wemhoff, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron NCO in charge of ambulance services, Senior Airmen Erika Propest and Arianna Woodford, both 8th HCOS emergency medical technicians, check on a patient at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 9, 2023. The patient received fluids and oxygen while being monitored with a heart pacer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

