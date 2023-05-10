Senior Airman Erika Propest, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency medical technician, grabs fluids at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 9, 2023. Emergency medical technicians work as part of the ambulance services, responding to patients at all hours to provide life-saving care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 03:47
|Photo ID:
|7789154
|VIRIN:
|230509-F-MZ237-1028
|Resolution:
|4901x3267
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment
