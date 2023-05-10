An 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency medical technician tightens a band around a patient’s arm at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 9, 2023. In order to easily locate a patient’s veins, medical personnel constrict the arm, encouraging veins to rise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment
