8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment

Senior Airman Dillon Dyer, 80th Fighter Squadron independent duty medical technician, performs an O’Brien test on a patient at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 9, 2023. The O’Brien test screens for shoulder pain in a patient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

