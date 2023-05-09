Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.11.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- 8th Medical Group Airmen honored nurses, emergency medical technicians, operational medical technicians and independent duty medical technicians during National Nurses Week, May 6-12, 2023.

    Nurses serve in a wide variety of roles, ranging from the hospital and clinic settings to labs and classrooms. Each is essential to keeping 8th Fighter Wing Airmen healthy and are invaluable in ensuring Kunsan is always ready to ‘Fight Tonight’!

