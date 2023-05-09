8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- 8th Medical Group Airmen honored nurses, emergency medical technicians, operational medical technicians and independent duty medical technicians during National Nurses Week, May 6-12, 2023.



Nurses serve in a wide variety of roles, ranging from the hospital and clinic settings to labs and classrooms. Each is essential to keeping 8th Fighter Wing Airmen healthy and are invaluable in ensuring Kunsan is always ready to ‘Fight Tonight’!

