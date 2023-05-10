Senior Airman Arianna Woodford, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency medical technician, inserts an IV at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 9, 2023. Oxygen is given to patients to help regulate and stabilize their breath while receiving medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
This work, 8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment
