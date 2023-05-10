Staff Sgt. Bionca Gunter, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight and operational medical technician, conducts an eye exam on a patient at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 9, 2023. Flight technicians, like Gunter, provide care to personnel such as security forces and pilots, who need specific evaluations for their careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 03:45 Photo ID: 7789159 VIRIN: 230509-F-MZ237-1194 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.94 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.