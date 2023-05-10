8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment

Senior Airman Erika Propest, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency medical technician, inserts an IV at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 9, 2023. Connecting an IV to a patient helps medical professionals directly give patients medicine or liquids needed to help heal infirmities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

