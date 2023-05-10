Senior Airman Erika Propest, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency medical technician, inserts an IV at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 9, 2023. Connecting an IV to a patient helps medical professionals directly give patients medicine or liquids needed to help heal infirmities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 03:46
|Photo ID:
|7789156
|VIRIN:
|230509-F-MZ237-1093
|Resolution:
|2685x4024
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT