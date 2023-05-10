Capt. Elizabeth Patterson, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron warrior medicine clinic flight commander, listens to a patient’s lung at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 9, 2023. Listening to a patient’s lung shows if the patient is experiencing any symptoms such as fluid in the lungs and can help diagnose some illnesses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
This work, 8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment
