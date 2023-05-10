Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment [Image 1 of 8]

    8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Elizabeth Patterson, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron warrior medicine clinic flight commander, listens to a patient’s lung at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 9, 2023. Listening to a patient’s lung shows if the patient is experiencing any symptoms such as fluid in the lungs and can help diagnose some illnesses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 03:49
    Photo ID: 7789153
    VIRIN: 230509-F-MZ237-1017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment
    8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment
    8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment
    8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment
    8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment
    8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment
    8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment
    8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    8MDG nurses provide care anytime, for any ailment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT