Matt Younkin, Twin Beech 18 pilot, flies upside down over the flightline during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. Although it was never designed to perform at air shows and its speed tops 250 miles per hour, the Twin Beech 18 aircraft spent the duration of World War II as a navigation trainer based at Houston’s Ellington Army Air Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 7788491 VIRIN: 230507-F-ZJ963-1003 Resolution: 3170x2113 Size: 1.81 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.