A young girl sits on her mother’s shoulders and watches the Thunderbirds perform during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The air show was a 2-day event that highlighted both military and civilian assets, as well as providing a multitude of family oriented activities, food trucks, and vendors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 15:17
|Photo ID:
|7788492
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-ZJ963-1541
|Resolution:
|6484x4631
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
