JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

A young girl sits on her mother’s shoulders and watches the Thunderbirds perform during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The air show was a 2-day event that highlighted both military and civilian assets, as well as providing a multitude of family oriented activities, food trucks, and vendors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

Date Taken: 05.06.2023
Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US