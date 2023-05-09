The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team flies in the diamond formation, performing for a crowd during the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The team flies in formations with up to seven other pilots, flying at speeds topping 500 miles per hour and with wing tips less than 18-inches apart from each other, demonstrating the dedication and precision of the pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 15:17
|Photo ID:
|7788488
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-ZJ963-1239
|Resolution:
|6564x5056
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
