JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team flies in the diamond formation, performing for a crowd during the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The team flies in formations with up to seven other pilots, flying at speeds topping 500 miles per hour and with wing tips less than 18-inches apart from each other, demonstrating the dedication and precision of the pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US by SrA Anna Nolte