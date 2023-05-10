The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team ascend during the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. During the air show, the Thunderbirds executed precision aerial maneuvers such as the Delta, Calypso and Bomb Burst, demonstrating the elite capabilities of U.S. military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 7788489 VIRIN: 230506-F-ZJ963-1687 Resolution: 6802x4535 Size: 1.6 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.