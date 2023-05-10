The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team ascend during the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. During the air show, the Thunderbirds executed precision aerial maneuvers such as the Delta, Calypso and Bomb Burst, demonstrating the elite capabilities of U.S. military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 15:17
|Photo ID:
|7788489
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-ZJ963-1687
|Resolution:
|6802x4535
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
