The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team flies in the diamond formation during the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The F-16, a highly maneuverable multi-role fighter proven to be the world’s premiere combat aircraft, has been used by the Thunderbirds Demonstration Team since 1983. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 15:17
|Photo ID:
|7788486
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-ZJ963-1400
|Resolution:
|3162x4743
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
