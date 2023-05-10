JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team flies in the diamond formation during the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The F-16, a highly maneuverable multi-role fighter proven to be the world’s premiere combat aircraft, has been used by the Thunderbirds Demonstration Team since 1983. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

