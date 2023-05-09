The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team flies in the diamond formation, performing for a crowd during the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. During air show performances, the Thunderbirds fly both F-16 C and D block models which, while differing in seating capacities, both reach speeds up to 1,500 miles per hour and altitudes of 50,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 7788490 VIRIN: 230506-F-ZJ963-1245 Resolution: 4997x3569 Size: 1.76 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.