A young boy plays with a toy model F/A 18 Super Hornet while waiting for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to perform during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. The Thunderbirds performed alongside other world-renowned aerial demonstration teams, representing the Air Force to the Hampton Roads community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|05.06.2023
|05.10.2023 15:17
|7788485
|230506-F-ZJ963-1037
|4584x3274
|1.85 MB
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|1
|0
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
