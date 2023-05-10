JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

A young boy plays with a toy model F/A 18 Super Hornet while waiting for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to perform during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. The Thunderbirds performed alongside other world-renowned aerial demonstration teams, representing the Air Force to the Hampton Roads community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

