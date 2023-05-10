Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 2 of 11]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A young boy plays with a toy model F/A 18 Super Hornet while waiting for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to perform during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. The Thunderbirds performed alongside other world-renowned aerial demonstration teams, representing the Air Force to the Hampton Roads community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 15:17
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    TAGS

    families
    Thunderbirds
    air show
    Langley Air Force Base
    air power
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023

