JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

A girl and her father watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. APOHR was put on to inspire the attendants and engage the local community, showcasing America’s power projection platform here in Hampton Roads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US by SrA Anna Nolte