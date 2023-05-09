Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 1 of 11]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A girl and her father watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. APOHR was put on to inspire the attendants and engage the local community, showcasing America’s power projection platform here in Hampton Roads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    families
    Thunderbirds
    air show
    Langley Air Force Base
    air power
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023

