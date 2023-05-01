U.S. Air Force Cadet 2nd Class Georgia Beutler, a U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team member, jumps out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during practice, prior to performing in the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Wings of Blue jumpers can expertly manipulate their body to either slow down their descent using their body to create more surface area or minimize surface area to streamline their descent, allowing them to fall at speeds over 160 miles per hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 17:09 Photo ID: 7779948 VIRIN: 230505-F-ZJ963-1122 Resolution: 7859x5239 Size: 1.13 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.