U.S. Air Force Cadet 2nd Class Lauren LaDuque, a U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team member, jumps out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during practice, prior to performing in the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Wings of Blue is based out of the U.S. Air Force Academy and conducts more than 22,000 training jumps each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 17:09
|Photo ID:
|7779947
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-ZJ963-1116
|Resolution:
|7141x4761
|Size:
|828.03 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT