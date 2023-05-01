JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Cadet 2nd Class Lauren LaDuque, a U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team member, jumps out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during practice, prior to performing in the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Wings of Blue is based out of the U.S. Air Force Academy and conducts more than 22,000 training jumps each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US