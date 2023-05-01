JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Wynne, a U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team member, prepares to jump out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during practice, prior to performing in the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. In addition to managing the Air Force’s basic freefall parachuting course, Wings of Blue is made up of both demonstration and competition teams that tour the country, demonstrating professionalism and world-class excellence to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US