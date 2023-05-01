Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Wynne, a U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team member, prepares to jump out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during practice, prior to performing in the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. In addition to managing the Air Force’s basic freefall parachuting course, Wings of Blue is made up of both demonstration and competition teams that tour the country, demonstrating professionalism and world-class excellence to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    Wings of Blue
    CH-47 Chinook
    Langley Air Force Base
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023
    precision parachuting

