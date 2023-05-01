JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Wynne, a U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team member, jumps out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during practice, prior to performing in the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. The Wings of Blue Demonstration Team travels across the country to more than 50 special events to represent the Air Force and perform for over 2 million spectators a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US