U.S. Air Force Cadet 2nd Class Nick Zigrosser, a U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team member, jumps out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during practice, prior to performing in the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. The Wings of Blue history started in 1962, when a group of Cadets started practicing and, eventually, competing as jumpers at their own risk; it wasn’t until 1964 when they became officially sanctioned by the U.S. Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 17:09
|Photo ID:
|7779946
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-ZJ963-1111
|Resolution:
|3381x4733
|Size:
|367.78 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
