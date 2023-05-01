JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Cadet 2nd Class Nick Zigrosser, a U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team member, jumps out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during practice, prior to performing in the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. The Wings of Blue history started in 1962, when a group of Cadets started practicing and, eventually, competing as jumpers at their own risk; it wasn’t until 1964 when they became officially sanctioned by the U.S. Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

