    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 6 of 8]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Cadet 2nd Class Nick Zigrosser, a U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team member, jumps out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during practice, prior to performing in the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. The Wings of Blue history started in 1962, when a group of Cadets started practicing and, eventually, competing as jumpers at their own risk; it wasn’t until 1964 when they became officially sanctioned by the U.S. Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 17:09
    Photo ID: 7779946
    VIRIN: 230505-F-ZJ963-1111
    Resolution: 3381x4733
    Size: 367.78 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    Wings of Blue
    CH-47 Chinook
    Langley Air Force Base
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023
    precision parachuting

