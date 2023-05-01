JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Cadet 2nd Class Georgia Beutler, left, and Lauren LaDuque, right, U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team members, check their helmet GoPro cameras before practicing their parachute routine prior to performing in the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. In order to be a part of Wings of Blue, Airmen must successfully complete five solo jumps to earn their jump wings and be fully certified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

