    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 4 of 8]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Cadet 2nd Class Georgia Beutler, left, and Lauren LaDuque, right, U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team members, check their helmet GoPro cameras before practicing their parachute routine prior to performing in the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. In order to be a part of Wings of Blue, Airmen must successfully complete five solo jumps to earn their jump wings and be fully certified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 17:09
    Photo ID: 7779944
    VIRIN: 230505-F-ZJ963-1092
    Resolution: 3931x5504
    Size: 392.58 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    Wings of Blue
    CH-47 Chinook
    Langley Air Force Base
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023
    precision parachuting

